Manchester University has issued this news release:
Manchester University is investing in its students and building for the future with a bold $45 million capital campaign.
“We are calling the campaign Manchester Bold: The Future is Ours because we are boldly declaring that the world needs more Manchester graduates. This campaign is designed to help more students find Manchester, thrive here, and go on to improve the human condition,” said President Dave McFadden.
There are six giving opportunities:
- New Initiatives, $6.5 million goal: MU will seize opportunities and quickly align its offerings with the needs of today’s students. The New Initiatives Fund enables Manchester to explore ideas and help the great ones grow. So far, it has helped launch traditional and accelerated programs in nursing. It was also instrumental in creating the Spartan Pride Marching Band which allows students who loved the experience in high school to play at the college level.
- Winger Hall Renovation, $5 million: Constructed in 1952, the original part of Winger needs an upgrade to help students develop their relationship with the arts and study contemporary topics such as graphic design and music technology. Arts education also dovetails with MU's approach to interdisciplinary learning: marketing majors study graphic design; psychology students learn about art therapy; communication studies majors learn to do digital photography; and biology-chemistry majors sing in the choir and play in the symphony orchestra. The faculty offers transformative, rich opportunities for students, such as singing at Carnegie Hall and juried art exhibitions. An ADA-compliant, modern building is crucial.
- Wellness and Sport Performance Center, $6 million: A multi-use indoor wellness facility, the Wellness and Sport Performance Center will serve hundreds of MU students -- those in NCAA Division III, intramural and recreational sports, and those who simply want a healthy lifestyle. More space and equipment will provide healthy fun, year-round training to prevent injuries, opportunities for health science students to develop skills and for all students to build habits that will serve them for the rest of their lives.
- Funderburg Learning Commons, $5.5 million: Manchester Bold will transform the library into a 21st century, technology-rich learning commons that helps students develop skills in research, multimedia communication and collaborative problem-solving. These tools will support them through graduation and beyond into a world that is ever changing. Students will get opportunities to utilize 3D printing and virtual reality equipment, and the upgrade will add much-needed electrical updates to accommodate the expanding use of electronic learning devices. Funderburg also houses the Manchester University Archives and Peace Studies Church of the Brethren Collection. Storage of those items -- many of them fragile -- requires climate-controlled space that can be fully secured.
- The Manchester Fund, $11 million: Tuition alone has never covered the full cost of a Manchester education, and 100 percent of undergraduates receive at least some financial aid. The Manchester Fund ensures that the University can focus on teaching students while handling day-to-day realities of operating in North Manchester and Fort Wayne. When students have higher-than-average financial need or experience cuts in government aid, The Manchester Fund helps keep them in school. When a roof springs a leak, The Manchester Fund is there to help fix it. When winter weather is exceptionally harsh, The Manchester Fund helps pay unexpectedly high utility bills and makes sure the grounds are safe for walking. In other words, The Manchester Fund bridges gaps and addresses urgent needs.
- Endowment, $8 million: You wouldn't build your dream house without a solid foundation. That's what the endowment is to Manchester -- a strong footing upon which to build. Invested to earn income, the endowment is designed to endure through perpetuity. The steady stream of revenue helps Manchester plan, and it provides things the University could not otherwise afford. Endowed funds can help students study abroad, perform service learning, conduct undergraduate research, complete a professional internship, and be used for scholarships. Those opportunities are especially important for first-generation, low income and minority students in their journey to graduation and beyond.
Manchester launched the public phase of the Manchester Bold campaign at a kickoff gala for donors Friday evening and at Homecoming on Saturday.
“We anticipate the future and embrace it with open arms,” McFadden said. “We see opportunities on the horizon and claim them for our own. Manchester Bold means we lead with our mission and encourage students to discover their best selves.”
Manchester has already raised more than $36.8 million in donations and commitments toward its goal.
“This is an exciting time in this institution’s history,” said Melanie Harmon, vice president for advancement. “Our donors have been here for us from Day 1, and I am confident they will be here for us with Manchester Bold. The need has never been greater, and the time is now.”
The campaign chair is Randy Brown, managing partner at Barnes & Thornburg LLP in Fort Wayne. A member of the Manchester Class of 1987, he is a member of the University’s Tower Society, Otho Winger Society, and he has been a consecutive-year donor for 30-plus years. He served on the board of trustees from 2005 to 2016 and served as board chair for the three years of his term.
Manchester University is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.