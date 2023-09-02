Schooling has mostly returned to physical classrooms since the coronavirus pandemic thrust remote learning into the spotlight three years ago, but the demand for long-term virtual lessons hasn’t faded entirely.
Students continue to enroll in virtual schools offered by Fort Wayne Community Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools.
“The virtual academy definitely is serving a need of certain students,” FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel said.
Scott Zvers, the Homestead High School assistant principal in charge of eSACS Virtual School, agreed. He noted home-schoolers are among those driving enrollment because subjects can be more difficult for parents to teach as their children advance to higher skill levels.
“Most students aren’t doing it for health reasons,” he said.
Fort Wayne Virtual Academy and eSACS were among about two dozen online public schools statewide last academic year, based on the schools with “virtual,” “digital,” “online” or “distance learning” in their name in the Indiana school directory. Of those, only five existed in 2018-19 – the school year before the coronavirus pandemic began.
Collectively, the schools enrolled more than 14,000 students – about 1% of Indiana’s total public school enrollment, last year’s state enrollment numbers show. Participation in FWCS’ and SACS’ digital offerings was also 1% of each district’s overall enrollment.
Official enrollment for this academic year isn’t available because Indiana will conduct its annual fall count day Oct. 2. The resulting count is used to determine basic grant funding for a school. Virtual students are funded at 85% of the tuition for in-person students because of the lack of brick-and-mortar expenses.
The local virtual offerings became stand-alone schools in the 2021-22 academic year. Like schools with physical buildings, they have school identification numbers and are included in statewide reports that share information, such as graduation rates and standardized test scores.
The option appeals to various families, including those who prefer home schooling and those with children involved in activities requiring frequent travel, local officials said.
“Say the traditional environment just didn’t fit them,” Daniel said. “This is now a possibility.”
Different approaches
FWCS and SACS aren’t approaching virtual schools the same way. They differ both in format and grade levels served.
FWCS students receive instruction daily from an instructor via Zoom. Daniel said few Indiana virtual schools offer that.
“That’s the key,” he said. “This is a human touch. This isn’t a computer program.”
The structure provides more flexibility than a traditional school while maintaining attendance requirements, Daniel said.
“We expect the student to be there as if they’re on a regular schedule,” he said.
Learning is more independent through eSACS, which is open to middle and high schoolers. Students work at their own pace to finish weekly modules that are available from Monday morning until Friday night, Zvers said. Teachers are available during office hours and can make other arrangements with students if needed.
The setup is a perk for students wanting to work during the day, Zvers said. It also lets students pursue passions that require weekday travel or daytime commitments, such as athletics teams and dance companies.
“It’s a way for them to do both,” Zvers said.
A “full-service school,” eSACS offers more than 60 courses, including dual-credit and Advanced Placement classes, Zvers said. Students are expected to spend about 25 to 30 hours per week completing their modules.
While eSACS serves secondary students, Fort Wayne Virtual Academy serves a broader population – grades four through 12. The district stopped offering the school to the lower elementary school grades because of lack of demand, Daniel said. About 40 students in kindergarten through third grade enrolled last academic year, state data shows.
Teachers
SACS launched eSACS in fall 2020, when students could also attend school in-person or participate in class at home in real time via Zoom.
The burden on teachers eased when the real-time at-home option eventually ended because some were teaching three groups of students, Zvers said. He added the workload is now more manageable for teachers handling both in-person and virtual classes.
For the 2022-23 academic year, FWCS leased downtown office space near the district’s Grile Administrative Center for virtual academy staff. The 11,451-square-foot space at 1300 S. Clinton St. – the former Lincoln Life building – provided teachers with a soundproof office where lessons could be conducted. Now, Daniel said, teachers generally work from home.
This could broaden FWCS’ teaching candidate pool to include people for whom working in traditional classrooms might be physically difficult, Daniel said.
“I think it is a recruiting tool,” he said. “We need to start opening up those doors for people who do have mobility issues.”
Beyond boundaries
Neither FWCS nor SACS require virtual students to live in district boundaries. As of Thursday, 26% of eSACS students lived outside the district, Zvers said. He noted the school has attracted students from other Allen County districts along with elsewhere in the state, including southern Indiana.
Now that Fort Wayne Virtual Academy is in its third year, FWCS is turning its attention to advertising, Daniel said.
“It’s now time for us to start to market what we’re doing to greater Fort Wayne and, quite frankly, our state beyond the boundaries of FWCS,” he said.
Meanwhile, the district continues to refine the virtual offering.
“What happens when you have a homebound student?” Daniel said. “How can we continue to connect them if they’re in a long-term scenario? We’re really trying to figure out what are the best uses of a virtual school.”