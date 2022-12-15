Warsaw Community Schools switched four of the district’s school buildings to e-learning Thursday and Friday due to large numbers of absences and reported illnesses.
Those schools are Leesburg Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School and Warsaw Community High School, according to the district’s website. All other schools in the district will remain open and follow their regular schedules.
Absences are occurring among students, teachers, bus drivers and support staff, according to the district’s website. District officials closed the schools with guidance from the health department.
“The situation will be closely monitored, and updates will be communicated to parents via email,” the announcement on the webpage said. It also said more information was to come from building principals and teachers.
Transportation staff reached out to those who’d be affected by any bus changes. Baker Youth Club has provided e-learning support since noon Thursday.