The Cour family looks at the display during a back-to-school event celebrating the school’s newly renovated building. The 1992 capsule had been buried below one of the rooms that was converted into a new cafeteria. The capsule included a photo album, VHS tapes, Polaroid photos, and a hat and shirt from the staff and students from Waynedale in the ’80s.
A time capsule from 30 years ago is displayed Tuesday at the reopening of Waynedale Elementary School.
Lilly Fitch | For The Journal Gazette
