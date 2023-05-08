A northeast Indiana educator’s role as the state Teacher of the Year recently took her to the White House.
Tara Cocanower of Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District was grateful for the invitation and to represent her Hoosier colleagues, a news release said.
“If you’d have asked me if this would be a part of my teaching story, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Cocanower said in a statement. “It was a humbling, emotional and awesome day carrying BHMSD, my family, my friends, my teachers, our larger community, but most importantly my students in my heart every step of the way.”
The Council of Chief State School Officers welcomed the Bluffton High School history teacher and the other 2023 State Teachers of the Year to Washington, D.C., for the National Teacher of the Year program’s annual Washington Week.
Activities included visits with members of Congress, a recognition gala, educational opportunities at Smithsonian museums and a White House event hosted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of the educators.
The White House ceremony was livestreamed, the release said, and all Bluffton-Harrison teachers were invited to watch it with their students.
The district was asked to send thank-you cards from students along with a video message from a parent, the release said. It indicated the notes from Bluffton High School and Bluffton-Harrison Elementary School students were expected to be displayed in the White House as part of Teacher Appreciation Week early this month.
Cocanower was named the Indiana Teacher of the Year in October. The other finalists were Jason Beer of Homestead High School and Joshua DeBeard of Lebanon Community Schools.
Garrett
Garrett High School last month hosted Futures Day, a tradition that began in 2015 to expose students to lessons that don’t always arise as part of the regular curriculum. Activities included college tours in Fort Wayne, a life-skills presentation and a law presentation by DeKalb County attorneys Barbara Molargik-Fitch and Jacqueline Delagrange.
IUFW
More than 300 Indiana University Fort Wayne students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters performed acts of service throughout the community as part of IU Day in April. Activities included painting pots and planting flowers with children at Gigi’s Playhouse, sorting food donations at Community Harvest Food Bank, gardening and sorting books at Towne House Retirement Community and painting rocks with positive messages on the university campus.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne’s Entrepreneurship Student Showcase will be today at the Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. Students will show off their business ideas from 10 a.m. to noon and pitch ideas to an audience from noon to 2 p.m. The public is welcome. Attendees may stop by at any time.
Manchester
The new Manchester Chime tower was recognized last month for excellence in construction by the Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana. The award is for projects constructed for less than $1 million. It was built in fall 2022 on Manchester University’s North Manchester campus with funds raised during the university’s Students First! comprehensive campaign.
PFW
Purdue University Fort Wayne’s 2023 Exemplar class includes Kady Lee of Butler and Nico Albertson, Jason Bonar, Chauntesse Philpot and Alyssa Van Der Weele of Fort Wayne.
Purdue Fort Wayne’s 2023 Top 50 class includes Sarah Claymiller and Erica Morr of Kendallville; Sydney Coyne of Payne, Ohio; Katherine Henschel of Huntertown; Jordan Hofmann of Huntington; MaeAnna Marteen of Angola; Nathan Mills of Columbia City; Brittany Sprunger of Grabill; Lillian Stotlar of Bluffton; Emily Wentland of Hicksville, Ohio; Sebastien Wilson of Harlan; and Lisa Barranda, Michaela Bosk, Luke Bushur, Quinton Davis, Afshan Dhariwal, Nahian Fahim, Sean Findley, Allyssa Hennessey, Amarachi Lawrence, Maitree Rakshit, Rachel Ringler, Kailey Robinson, LaDavie’a Shears, Robert Strong, Supreeth Sudhakara, Libni Trostel, Renae Wallace, Kennedy Westfall and Brianna Yang of Fort Wayne.
A pilot shuttle program at Purdue Fort Wayne got the green light to continue during the fall and spring semesters next academic year. During the pilot, the transportation service provided more than 100 rides daily from campus housing and nearby apartment complexes. More than 2,000 rides had been tallied halfway through spring semester.
Nodir Adilov, an economics professor, received the Purdue University Fort Wayne 2022–23 Outstanding Research Award. Sponsored by the Office of Academic Affairs, the honor recognizes a tenured, full-time faculty member for outstanding performance in the area of research, scholarly activity, or creative endeavor they are engaged in. Honorees must have achieved an exceptional record of contributions to the body of knowledge or creative works in their discipline, and they must have had success communicating that information to a wide audience.
Recognition
No students from northeast Indiana were selected for Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 STEM Team, but Corbin Dowden of Huntington North High School received an honorable mention in math. The STEM Team award recognizes outstanding high school students who have demonstrated exceptional talent and accomplishments in the fields of science, technology, engineering or math.
Career and technical education program providers will observe northeast Indiana’s CTE Awareness Month with ceremonies during which CTE graduates will sign letters of intent to work for area employers. Events include the following: Adams Wells Manufacturing Alliance, 6 p.m. today at the Wells County Commerce and Visitors Centre, 211 Water St., Bluffton; Fort Wayne Community Schools Career Academy, 10 a.m. May 16 at 1200 S. Barr St., Fort Wayne; Impact Institute, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 17 at 1607 Dowling St., Kendallville; Garrett High School, 3 to 6 p.m. May 26 at 1001 Joanna Court, Garrett. CTE programs teach specific career skills to high school students, preparing them for work after graduation or serving as a bridge to postsecondary education. Students often earn industry-recognized certifications.
Saint Francis
Twenty-one University of Saint Francis seniors committed mid-April to begin their health care careers with Parkview Health. They included Hunter Alles of Columbia City; Kendyhl Black of New Haven; Aerika Campbell of Bluffton; Miranda Eldridge of Mentone; Alisha Farner of Albion; Melissa Hall of Syracuse; Meleah Kunkel of Churubusco; Natalie Montoya of Auburn; Madison Stoy of Angola; and Chloe Bowman, Gabrielle Buday, Olivia Byers, Lauren Etzler, Jasmin Hoot, Brianna Sartuche and Meagan Schoeff of Fort Wayne.
The Student Government Association at the University of Saint Francis announced its cabinet for the 2023-24 academic year: President Clara Betley, Vice President Olivia Taylor, Treasurer Kaitlynn Welker and Secretary Grace Mummert.