The two women who won the hotly contested Southwest Allen County Schools board race started their terms Tuesday with titles alongside their names – vice president and secretary.
Experienced board member Jennifer Bennett was elected president, making SACS the only Allen County district with an all-female slate of board officers. The 7,850-student school system joins Fort Wayne Community Schools as having a woman as board president.
Men had held a majority on SACS’ five-member board since at least 2010.
Kim Moppert, vice president, and Stephanie Veit, secretary, each addressed the crowded room at the end of the meeting to thank their supporters.
“I’m going to do my best to do what’s best for kids,” said Moppert, a retired district teacher and top vote-getter in November’s five-way race for two at-large seats.
Veit, whose slim victory over incumbent Doug Copley was confirmed in a December recount, described the last several months as an exciting and trying time.
“I wouldn’t be sitting here if it weren’t for a lot of you in this room and especially my husband,” Veit said.
Audience members included former board member Jennifer Couch, whom Superintendent Park Ginder honored with a plaque for her eight years of service. Couch, who didn’t seek reelection in the fall, was absent for the last meeting held during her term.
In other business, Ginder introduced new principals for the two middle schools. Effective July 1, Stephen Clark will lead Woodside, and Randy Pursley will lead Summit. Both men currently serve as assistant principals – Clark at Homestead High School and Pursley at Summit.
The longtime leaders at Woodside and Summit are leaving for retirement and a promotion, respectively.
Josh St. John, Summit’s principal, will take on a new role on July 1, assistant superintendent of secondary education. This will provide better singular oversight over the middle and high schools and provide relief to principals, Ginder said after the meeting.
St. John’s areas of focus will include curriculum and instruction as well as climate and culture.
He and Lynn Simmers, assistant superintendent of schools, will share responsibilities related to the district’s federal grants, Ginder said.
Ginder likened Simmers’ position as the elementary equivalent of St. John’s new role.