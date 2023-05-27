Pursuing a health care career has long interested Roman Doust, who grew up hearing family members talk about their work as a therapist and doctor.
The prospect of helping others – and doing it as a job – was appealing, the 18-year-old Woodlan Junior-Senior High School senior said.
Doust is among 110 students expected to graduate from Woodlan next week. Along with his diploma, Doust will leave East Allen County Schools with certified nursing assistant and pharmacy technician certifications.
“I don’t necessarily want to be a CNA,” he said, “but having that certification just proves to people that, hey, I did that.”
High school graduation season began Friday in Allen County with the Catholic schools’ ceremonies. EACS will celebrate about 765 graduates in five commencements scheduled Wednesday through June 3 at Memorial Coliseum.
Doust plans to attend Purdue University with the goal of becoming a pharmacist. The profession piqued his interest after he realized a longtime goal of pursuing psychiatry wasn’t for him, he said.
“A big part of psychiatry is obviously the medication,” Doust said, describing how pharmacy won him over. “I love knowing about medications. I love counseling people about medications.”
Woodlan teacher Mindy Slattery is confident Doust will excel at whatever he pursues.
Doust is naturally inquisitive, Slattery said, adding that he would delve deeper into a topic instead of being satisfied with regurgitating the facts. When Doust asked questions she couldn’t confidently answer, he researched the topics and reported back.
“He thinks beyond the typical high school student level,” said Slattery, who teaches U.S. history and government.
Principal Denny Kern described Doust as a “solid presence” at Woodlan, where he didn’t seek attention for his contributions.
“It’s not about him, ever,” Kern said.
Slattery agreed. Doust never bragged about his high test scores, she said, and he would lean over and quietly help a classmate understand a lesson.
“He’s genuinely kind,” Slattery said, adding Doust is also accepting of everyone.
A New Haven resident, Doust said he chose to attend Woodlan because he liked the campus and had friends attending the Woodburn school. He wanted to maintain those connections.
As a student, Doust said, he appreciated Woodlan’s attention to the arts.
“I only did band freshman year, but that experience alone showed to me that the school and the administrators care about art, and they care about creative expression,” he said.
Doust also left his mark on his hometown by serving on the New Haven Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, a teen leadership program that provides opportunities in networking, team building and community engagement. He joined the group as a sophomore and led it his junior year.
Doust described Mayor Steve McMichael and Deb-Anne Smith, the program director, as mentors who taught him about the value of teamwork and provided tips on topics including public speaking.
“I’ve been told that I’m pretty good at speaking in front of people, even if I am scared to do it,” Doust said, crediting the advisory council for his skills.
McMichael said the teen represented the organization well.
“Roman’s leadership opportunities, offered through the mayor’s office, have allowed him to develop into a fine young leader through public speaking opportunities, speeches, public presentations, media interviews, working with other youth councils throughout the region,” McMichael said in a statement.
Smith agreed.
“Fulfilling his commitment to the MYAC organization while continuing to enhance his education and leadership skills has enabled Roman to become an exceptional young adult leader,” Smith said in a statement.
Doust especially enjoyed participating in the youth council’s food drive. It encourages friendly competition among New Haven businesses, he said, noting more than 2,000 pounds of items were collected one year. He was astounded by the effect the 10-person group could have on the broader community.
“Being able to feed dozens of people throughout the year,” Doust said, “… I can’t wrap my mind around that.”