Tiffany Bailey stood outside a Fort Wayne Community Schools kindergarten classroom Thursday morning and shared a prediction about the students inside.
They were among about 120 children who participated in Kindergarten Countdown, a United Way of Allen County program that prepares soon-to-be kindergartners for school in August.
“So, they are walking into school prepared the first day, and they’re the classroom leaders because now they know what to expect,” said Bailey, the local United Way’s vice president of community impact.
Now in its ninth year, the four-week program ends today and benefited FWCS and East Allen County Schools students who had little or no pre-K experience. United Way usually budgets about $80,000 to $90,000 for the program, Bailey said. Costs include staff payroll, student transportation, curriculum and classroom supplies.
At Indian Village Elementary School, students in Sarah Rivera’s classroom focused Thursday on an activity involving fairy tales. Principal Kara Miller crouched at a table and asked Javier Guzman about the story of Rapunzel as another boy, Denis Chajon, built a ladder for a figurine of the character, who was positioned atop a toy tower.
Rivera doesn’t mind teaching the half-day summer program because she knows students benefit.
“They learn a lot,” Rivera said, noting her class worked on letters and number recognition, and lessons incorporated a lot of fairy tales and nursery rhymes. “Very rich in English language arts.”
The confidence students gain and their readiness to learn helps set them up for a successful kindergarten year, said Hayley Sauer, the FWCS director of elementary education. She specifically thanked parents for sending their children to the program, which offered an opportunity for parents to visit.
“We would love for every incoming kindergartner to experience the United Way Kindergarten Countdown program,” Sauer said. “Through our partnership, we are able to provide students with a jump-start on their school experience.”
Advantages include more than academic gains, said Teresa Knoblauch, assistant superintendent of elementary education for EACS.
“They’ve made friends. They now know some of the adults they’re going to see every day when they start in August,” Knoblauch said. “And it gives them an opportunity to get to know the school in a smaller setting before they get there and there’s a building of (600) to 800 kids trying to enter the building that first week of school.”
Miller said the Indian Village students will even begin the new academic year having experienced something first and second graders haven’t done yet because of COVID-19 protocols – eating in the cafeteria.
“They can be role models,” Miller said.