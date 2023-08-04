Schwartz Road section to close Tuesday, Wednesday The Journal Gazette Aug 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schwartz Road between Flutter and St. Joe Center roads will close from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday during road repair, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Eddie Long, beloved figure known as "Mr. Komet," dies at 90 Hard-hat tour provides glimpse of Homestead High School's transformation Fort Wayne foodies rejoice about Local Food Week One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say Recent divorce filings in Allen County Stocks Market Data by TradingView