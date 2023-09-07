Martin Fisher said sometimes he's felt like he's working for "25 hours a day, eight days a week" while planning Science Central's newest project.
But, on Thursday, the executive director began to see an end to process, as the organization broke ground on the area's first public planetarium.
"We aren't really in Science Central at this point," Fisher said Thursday. "We are, but we aren't. But we will be in about a year."
Science Central plans to open the planetarium by the end of 2024. The $3.2 million project will be 1,830 square feet and seat up to 60 people. It also will feature a digital projection system from Evans and Sutherland and a starball projector donated by the University of Saint Francis, which closed its planetarium.
Fisher said the children's museum had hoped the planetarium would be open by now, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed plans.
"This is a big project for us, and we've been working on it for many, many years," he said. "We understand the thrill, entertainment and educational value that it's going to have for visitors from all over the Midwest."
To build the planetarium, construction crews will have to remove equipment from when Science Central was Fort Wayne's City Light and Power plant, Fisher said.
"Enjoy it while you can," he said Thursday. "We have a lot of demolition, construction and installation ahead."
The planetarium will be open to the public during Science Central's regular hours, Fisher added.
Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said he's excited to see the exhibit once construction is finished.
"This is a fantastic project," Peters said. "It's going to help educate the community more, and it's just going to do so many wonderful things for Fort Wayne, Allen County and all of northeast Indiana."
When Peters first talked with Fisher about the planetarium, Peters was shocked by the project's price, and he didn't know how the nonprofit would get the funding.
But as he participated in the groundbreaking, Peters said he was pleased about what has already been accomplished.
"We're going to be able to see, in true form, Saturn, Jupiter, Mars – all the stars and planets in our solar system," he added. "I am so looking forward to the day that we will be able to do that."
Mayor Tom Henry called the start of the project "a very exciting time for Fort Wayne." He said the planetarium will bring more visitors to the city.
"The visitors who come in will lead to more economic development," Henry added. "This is going to have a tremendous impact on Fort Wayne."