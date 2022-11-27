Train enthusiast Ed Rahn didn’t want anyone to feel railroaded, but he knew he had a captive audience.
So, as kids walked passed his booth to view model trains Saturday at Science Central he made sure to teach them safety.
“It’s important because incidents are still happening,” said Rahn, an Operation Lifesaver volunteer who handed out railway safety literature, coloring books and other souvenirs.
“The video I have playing is old” – but the lessons aren’t, he added.
Indiana ranks fifth in the nation for train collisions, according to nonprofit Operation Lifesaver.
The Federal Railroad Administration reported 2,145 highway-rail grade crossing collisions last year, including 234 fatalities and 669 injuries.
Rahn’s booth was part of the Science Central’s STEAMsgiving three-day event that began after Thanksgiving and ends at 5 p.m. today.
STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics – aims to get youngsters interested in those fields of study.
As he held his 1-year-old son, Henry, Fort Wayne native Brian Argus hoped to do just that.
“He’s not able to grab or hold things yet, but there’s a wooden train set I had when I was young waiting for him,” said Argus, an Indianapolis eye doctor. “I think it’s good to expose kids to different things.”
And by different, Argus means things other than electronic gadgets.
“For sure,” he said. “Definitely.”
That mindset brings a smile to Dave Miller’s face. He is treasurer of the Maumee River Railroad Club, which organized the model train displays.
“It gets kids into a different hobby, gets them involved,” Miller said.
Larry Lett is a retired telegrapher and had a booth with various equipment from times past. While the technology might seem outdated “it’s history” and a forerunner to many of today’s devices, he said.
“Morse code isn’t used anymore, it was phased out, but that’s part of how computers started,” Lett said. “We used the telegraph on the trains.”
Fort Wayne singer and voice teacher Ashlee McCrory liked how safety was highlighted during the STEAMsgiving event.
“It’s crazy that accidents still happen,” she said. “There are still some locations without the crossing bars. That’s just incredible to me.”
Rahn agrees.
“That’s why we try to educate people,” he said.