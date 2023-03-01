Science Central has said goodbye to two of its original exhibits – the giant slide and the high-rail bike, the organization announced Wednesday.
The children’s science museum and activity center announced on social media the retirement of two exhibits that premiered when Science Central opened in 1995. The high-rail bike has allowed visitors to ride a bicycle with a 250-pound counterweight hanging from it along a circular track just below the building’s 80-foot ceiling. For about 27 years, children have also had the chance to travel down the two-story slide.
Science Central said in a Facebook post that the organization is thrilled that visitors have enjoyed the exhibits, but the attractions show wear and tear that cannot be mended.
“Despite routine maintenance and regular inspections, heavy usage over the past 27 years has worn down both exhibits to a point where each has arrived at its natural end of life,” Science Central’s post said. “Unfortunately, fabrication companies have closed, and replacement parts are no longer available or being fabricated.”
Science Central plans to replace the exhibits with new experiences.
“To that end, we are currently researching options, talking to exhibit firms, and seeking sponsors to partner with us in the fulfillment of that goal,” Science Central’s post said. “Such support is vital to Science Central, as a … nonprofit organization that receives no annual government funding for general operations or exhibits.”
Science Central receives some funding from the city, but that pays solely for external building and grounds maintenance, the post said.
In the last two years, Science Central has replaced and added several exhibits and completed renovations, the post said. Science Central said very few of its original 1995 exhibits remain on display.
“It is the very nature of the science center field – with a focus on hands-on educational experiences – that exhibits wear out and are eventually replaced,” Science Central said.