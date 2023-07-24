After nearly 30 years, Science Central will retire and replace its giant slide on Aug. 28.
The local nonprofit said the slide is retiring due to regular wear and tear from its use. Its age is another reason as Science Central’s inspection company will not conduct annual safety assessments after this year.
The organization has raised $25,000 so far to help replace the slide. According to a news release, Science Central needs $50,000 and has created an online donation portal to accept contributions.
The new slide will be 24 feet high and have more turns than the current exhibit. Martin Fisher, executive director of Science Central, said in a statement that he knows visitors will love the new exhibit.
“In fact, their enthusiasm for it is why we’ve developed a plan to replace it,” Fisher said. “But we need their support in order to put that plan into motion. This is a unique opportunity to help us add a new slide that would delight a new generation of people.”
The organization said the new slide won’t have minimum height requirement, so all visitors can use it. Because of this, a staff member no longer will have to be present at the slide, and the exhibit will be accessible from open to close rather than open around staff availability.
Science Central will post updates about the fundraising on its social media Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.