Science Central on Thursday unveiled a hands-on exhibit that will give patrons another way to explore the universe.
Build a Human Habitat on Mars expands the footprint of the center’s existing permanent exhibition Sun, Earth, Universe, which is located on the facility’s top floor.
The hands-on exhibit is designed to inspire and engage children about the human exploration of Mars, a news release said.
Featuring a construction platform and building bricks, visitors will design an imaginary habitat for successfully living and working on Mars.
The exhibit includes a set of challenge cards that detail some of the difficulties people might face when establishing an outpost on Mars. The cards are intended to help guide visitors’ design decisions.
Martin Fisher, executive director, said Build a Human Habitat on Mars expands the science museum’s space-related offerings to address a topic of current discussion.
“The Sun, Earth, Universe exhibition is already a popular space in Science Central,” Fisher said in a statement. “It does a great job educating visitors about the cosmos, and now Build a Human Habitat on Mars expands the scope of that education to include planetary settlement, which is such an important topic for future explorers to be considering.”
Build a Human Habitat on Mars was manufactured by the Science Museum of Minnesota in collaboration with the National Informal STEM Education Network, a news release said. It was funded by a grant from NASA.
For more information, go online to https://www.sciencecentral.org/