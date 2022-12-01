Scott Road section restricted for week The Journal Gazette Dec 1, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scott Road between Bass Road and Indiana 14 will be restricted to alternating lanes from 8 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Dec. 9 during water-main installation, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular University of Saint Francis ponders selling downtown property Man critical after 2nd Fort Wayne shooting Victim of Rockhill Street shooting identified Divorce filings Response to Fox Island's derecho damage continues five months later Stocks Market Data by TradingView