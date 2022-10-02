The Paper Hollow’s booth at the Fort Wayne Rubber Stamp and Scrapbook Getaway had something Dorothy Erieau hadn’t seen in 20 years.
It’s vellum embossing, where the crafter uses a stencil to create a 3-D design that can look like stained glass when colored.
“I saw it and was like ‘oohhhh, I remember this,’ ” Erieau said. “And I really liked it.”
Erieau, from Auburn, has scrapbooked since 1999. For her friend Heidi Falk of Columbus, Ohio, Saturday was her first time at a scrapbooking and paper crafts show.
Falk has created paper art and journaled for 10 years and was picking up ideas. “It’s a little overwhelming,” Falk said.
Many of the 17 booths at the Friday and Saturday event had hands-on demonstrations. Cheryl Hurttgam of The Paper Hollow, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, guided people through what she calls Vellum Impressions Beautifully Embossed, or VIBE.
Hers was the only booth offering tools for this technique. Hurttgam said that unlike the brass plate version, the laser-etched plastic is more forgiving of mistakes. The plastic stencils started in Australia and took off in the United Kingdom, and she got stencils from there originally.
“I wanted some eagles and flags and Fourth of July stuff, and they refused,” Hurttgam said. “So we started our own company,” American Vellum Craft LLC.
Another newer technique is shaker cards, which showcase small beads like stars or snowflakes under clear plastic film. When shaken, they resemble fast-moving snow globes.
Parker Zent, 8, of Fort Wayne liked working with those at the Creek Bank Creations booth, and learning to layer inks with rubber stamps and getting other ideas. She’s been making cards for about a year, a neighbor teaching her after she moved here from Wyoming.
Tom Creek, of the Perrysville-based Creek Bank Creations, said, “we started out in scrapbooking and moved into paper creations,” including scrapbooking, rubber stamps and card making.
It’s evolved because families continue to grow, so “scrapbooking never ends,” he said. With card making, there’s “a sense of completion.”
The show has displayed a variety of papercraft in more than 25 years, said Steve Lindeman, president of Toomuchfun Promotions. He’s the show’s third promoter and took it over in 2012. His wife got him into the hobby with their Toomuchfun Rubberstamps out of Roanoke, he said.
Michele Parrish of Want2scrap in Churubusco said her business is only shows and online, and she started it from her hobby. She had breast cancer 15 years ago and created scrapbooks and journals for her 5-year-old son to have memories, and she figured others do that, too.
The Paper Hollow also switched to online, closing its store in 2021. Hurttgam said they were attending shows just to keep the shop afloat.
Joe Schwartz said the Stamp Shop also views the show as advertising for the 46-year-old Shipshewana store his family bought three years ago. Most of their products are country charm style.
But not everything is flowers and teddy bears, said Kate Lyon of Studios Blackbird, based in California. She and her husband, Bob, have run their rubber stamp business since 1976. She called their style alternative and eclectic, stamps of old-style art.
“The cute people are always going to be busier, but the weird people buy a lot … because they can’t find it anywhere else,” she said.
This weekend was a bittersweet moment as they’re retiring from being on the road, she said.
For Tracy Williams and Shequell Denham of Fort Wayne, the show was a beginning. They’ve just started Planner Chaos, a planner company, and were looking at different products and making connections, Williams said. They plan to have a booth next year.
“We were going to New York, but this was a better starting point,” Denham said. “It was a great experience.”