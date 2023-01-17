A dedication ceremony is scheduled Thursday to celebrate a new public art installation, a Ukraine sculpture.
Art This Way, a program of Downtown Fort Wayne, partnered with the Public Art Commission, city of Fort Wayne, Arts United and Fort Wayne Sister Cities International on the project.
The more than 15-foot-wide piece was created by designer Torey E. Dunn II of ReVolt Design with Midwest Metal Products. Local artist and designer Lena Balger of Arts United also assisted with the development.
The sculpture, funded by the Public Art Commission, will be installed on the south façade of 814 Calhoun St., on the side of the Dash-In restaurant within the Bill Blass Runway. Thursday's dedication is 4:15 to 6 p.m.
"The sculpture will add another experiential element to the space, which is saturated with public art," Downtown Fort Wayne said in a Tuesday news release.
Balger, a Ukrainian immigrant, worked with Dunn to incorporate significant Ukrainian symbolism into the work “Na Krylah Nadi,” which translates to “On Wings Of Hope,” the news release said. The title was inspired by the poem “Contra Spem Spero” by the famous Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka.
Balger painted the stylized headdress, Vinok, in a traditional Ukrainian folk style. While the crown has deep historical meaning, it has also become Ukraine's familiar symbol of peace. Each flower within the crown is representative of aspirations of courage, hope and strength. Each of the more than 300 individual feathers were laser cut with symbols borrowed from Ukrainian folk embroidery.
“We are extremely excited to be part of bringing the visions of storytelling and experiences to reality through the design and fabrication of unique computational designs and sculpture,” Dunn said. “To tell the story and impact of Ukraine and its people through the articulation of a phoenix while celebrating and implementing cultural symbolism in the finer details is what we love doing here at ReVolt – and it’s an extreme honor to work with so many creative and unique people on this journey of storytelling and experience making.”
Balger said seeing the sculpture develop fills her heart "with a feeling of unity, empowerment, heroism, support and hope that sooner than later, the war in Ukraine will be over – and we will all be celebrating the victory in Ukraine together.”
The work supports "every country currently supporting the brave fight to protect democracy," Balger said.