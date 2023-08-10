U.S. 27 will have seal-coating operations for about 10 days in southern Allen County, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
Crews are to begin working Monday between South Anthony Boulevard and Flatrock Road, and on or after Aug. 21 will work between Flatrock Road and the Adams County line, INDOT said in a statement.
In seal coating, pavement is coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection, the statement said. Loose aggregate is then applied and swept from the road. Crews later return to fog seal the new surface and apply pavement markings.
The process saves an estimated $6 to $14 in taxpayer expenditures for every dollar invested in extending the life of a roadway, INDOT said.