A second teen has been waived to adult court in the July 5 homicide of a 16-year-old.
Ja’Layah M. Brown, 16, of Fort Wayne is scheduled to have her initial hearing 8 a.m. Wednesday for a felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder, which was filed Monday. She faces up 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted.
She’s accused of conspiring with Elaysha Underwood of Fort Wayne to murder Le’Brishia Miangel Hobbs.
Hobbs was shot between late July 5 and early July 6. Police found her at least nine hours later, about 11 a.m., in the 500 block of Piccadilly Circle near South Hanna and Lafayette streets.
She was hospitalized in life-threatening condition and died Aug. 23. The Allen County coroner’s office listed the cause of death as a gunshot wound to her head.
Police reviewed records from Hobbs’ phone, which revealed a conversation on Instagram between Hobbs and Underwood between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. the night before. Underwood told Hobbs she was going to her house to stay the night.
After arriving, Underwood became increasingly upset because Hobbs wouldn’t let her in, court records said.
A witness who was in the house told police Hobbs went outside to meet with Underwood. The witness then heard Hobbs yell “stop” and then heard a gunshot.
The witness told police she wasn’t concerned for Hobbs because she knew Underwood carried a gun and would often fire it into the air. She assumed Underwood was “shooting her gun” again.
After finding Hobbs, police started surveillance of a house and later saw Underwood leave it, get a bag out of a vehicle and get into a red 2020 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Officers stopped the vehicle and under the front passenger seat found a Ruger SR-22 containing five rounds and another in the chamber.
When questioned about the shooting, Underwood told police she’d previously had a sexual relationship with Hobbs and had gone to the house but wasn’t let in.
Underwood was originally charged with attempted murder but is now charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She also faces a sentence enhancement for using a gun. The enhancement could add 20 years to Underwood’s sentence if she’s found guilty.
Her trial is set for the first week of August.
Brown’s alleged role in the conspiracy is not clear in court documents, which identify her as being involved between July 4 and July 7. The documents list four possible actions: obtaining the gun, traveling to the victim with the gun, shooting the victim or concealing the weapon after the fact.
Online court records list no bail amount for Brown.