A second 16-year-old girl has been waived to adult court in the July 5 homicide of a third 16-year-old.
Ja’Layah M. Brown, 16, of Fort Wayne is scheduled to have her initial hearing 8 a.m. Wednesday for a felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder, which was filed Monday. She faces up 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted.
She’s accused of conspiring with Elaysha Underwood of Fort Wayne to murder Le’Brishia Miangel Hobbs.
Hobbs was shot late July 5 but not found until nine hours later. She died Aug. 23, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office listed the cause of death as a gunshot wound to her head.
Underwood was originally charged with attempted murder but is now charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, as well as facing an added sentence enhancement for using a gun. The enhancement could add 20 years to Underwood’s sentence if she’s found guilty.
Her trial is set for the first week of August.
Brown’s alleged role in the conspiracy is not clear in court documents, which identify her as being involved between July 4 and July 7. The documents list four possible actions: obtaining the gun, traveling to the victim with the gun, shooting the victim or concealing the weapon after the fact.
Online court records list no bail amount for Brown.