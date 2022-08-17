A second person has been arrested in the Aug. 8 shooting death of 23-year-old Jaiyvian Hamilton at the Villages of Hanna apartment complex in the 1400 block of Greene Street.
Police took Jonathan Taylor into custody earlier today, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department. He was arrested on a murder charge, however, no charges have been formally filed, according to online court records, and police gave no other information about Taylor.
The man previously arrested in the case was Michael Deshawn Glover, 19, of the 1100 block of Maple Avenue in Fort Wayne, and his arrest happened the day of the shooting. Glover was charged with murder and felony unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony conviction within the last 15 years, and he was given a sentence enhancement charge of firearm used in commission of an offense.
Glover’s next court date is set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 29.
Hamilton died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened about 12:51 p.m. Aug. 8, and police arrived on the scene after receiving a call about a friend being shot and other calls about shots being fired.
Police took Glover into custody about 4:41 p.m. that day after a traffic stop on a 2014 Buick LaCrosse at Hessen Cassel Road and Mono Gene Drive, about three miles south of the shooting.