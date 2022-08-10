A second person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Steuben County last week, police said Wednesday.
Lonnie Bright, 43, of rural Fremont, died late Monday. He was driving a 2012 Volkswagen when he was involved in a crash about 4 p.m. Friday at Indiana 120 near County Road 850 West.
Back seat passenger Journey Bright, 5, remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
Breanna Jeanne Bright, 33, of rural Fremont, died Friday at the scene of the crash. Granger Bright, 3, was released from a hospital, police said.
The sheriff's department said Donald Gene Squires, 50, of Howe, was driving a 2007 Nissan Titan pickup truck west on Indiana 120 when he crossed the center line into the path of the eastbound silver 2012 Volkswagen passenger car driven by Bright.
Squires suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.