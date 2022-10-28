A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 82 1/2 years in prison today for the 2019 shooting death of a local barber.
A jury found Jamari L. Dodson guilty in late September of murder and criminal recklessness in the the death of Michael LoVett Jr., 46.
Dodson's brother, James Dodson, 38, of Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 87 1/2 years on Nov. 25, 2019, for the same charges in the case. A jury found him guilty on Nov. 1, 2019.
The two shot LoVett April 9, 2019 outside his The Legendary Barbershop on Lake Avenue near North Anthony Boulevard, according to court records. James Dodson had been a customer at the shop and left about 5:30 p.m. during the unfinished haircut because an argument about religion got so intense.
James Dodson returned about an hour later with his brother and an unidentified man and confronted LoVett, court documents state. Video at the site showed Jamari Dodson got into a physical fight with LoVett, and that spilled on to the sidewalk.
On the sidewalk, James Dodson began shooting a gun, and Jamari Dodson broke away and began firing, and court documents state that video from a gas station captured the fight, the shots and Jamari Dodson fleeing. Police found 17 shell casings from two guns at the scene.