Three Rivers Festival officials are upgrading security for this year’s celebration in the wake of high-profile violence nationwide.
People entering the festival plaza will have their bags checked and be screened for weapons with a metal detecting wand, according to an announcement from Justin Shurley, the festival’s executive director.
The board of directors decided to increase security because of recent events, the announcement stated.
“The safety of our volunteers and attendees is always going to be paramount,” Board President John Nichter said. “We felt this extra step would be a move in the right direction to add another layer of protection. This is in addition to the robust presence of security and law enforcement officials already working diligently to keep festival attendees safe.”
The Fort Wayne Police Department has used increased security measures at local festivals and events for about five years, Deputy Chief Marty Bender said. “We pay attention to what’s been going on around the world.”
The city places dump trucks and snowplows strategically to stop anyone from driving a vehicle into the crowd or entering festival grounds in a vehicle armed with an explosive device. Entrances are also blocked using orange Jersey barriers filled with water, giving them an unyielding weight of a couple of tons.
“We also have more officers involved,” Bender said. The bomb squad and bomb-sniffing dogs make routine sweeps of festival areas and of parade routes.
Drones are used to spot any “anomalies on rooftops,” he said. The July 4 parade shooter in Highland Park, Illinois, was on a roof.
There are also more officers on quick-response teams, designed to arrive at an area under attack in 30 seconds to a minute.
“We try to make this a normal practice at all events,” Bender said.
The Fort Wayne police haven’t caught anyone doing anything that would jeopardize public safety, he said.
“I hope we don’t have any problems, and I hope all the precautions we took are for naught,” Bender said. But it’s better to err on the side of safety than to live with the idea there was something that could’ve been done and wasn’t, he added.
Bender said festivalgoers should remain alert to anyone behaving suspiciously or anything unusual.
“Enjoy the festival and the parade and everything that goes with it,” Bender said.
But, he added, if something doesn’t look right or feel right, contact the police. That’s why there’s all the extra protection and extra officers, he said.
This is the first year since 2019 that the Steel Dynamics Three Rivers Festival Parade will be part of the festival again.
The parade’s theme is Better Together, and it starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rockhill and West Wayne streets. It will march east down Wayne to South Harrison Street, where it will turn left and go to Berry Street, then make a right and go to South Calhoun Street. The parade will go north on Calhoun and end at West Superior Street.
The festival began in the summer of 1969, and the nine-day event is now the second-largest summer festival in Indiana, according to its planners.