A truck driver pulled his semi off the road near Spencerville early Friday after noticing flames shooting from under the hood.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6700 block of County Road 55 for a report of a semi that had caught fire, a news release said.
The driver, who was not identified in the release, told officers he pulled over but was not able to put out the flames with an extinguisher.
Officers and firefighters found the semi engulfed in flames. The fire caused heavy damage to the cab. The trailer was not damaged.
Kosciusko chase ends in arrest
A 47-year-old Syracuse man led Kosciusko County authorities on a car and foot chase before finally being taken into custody in a wooded area, officials said Friday.
Randall Earl Koth was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of burglary and theft, which are felonies. Additional charges are pending, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
Koth, who was wanted by law enforcement, was spotted traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 in western Kosciusko County. He failed to stop when police tried to pull him over, the news release said.
Koth released two female passengers at County Road 200 and caused damage to a cemetery at Old Road 30. He left the car at Epworth Forest Road, west of County Road 875 East, the release said.
Officers found multiple narcotics inside the abandoned vehicle, according to the release. Koth also led investigators to items stolen in about 20 burglaries in the Syracuse, North Webster, Milford and Warsaw areas, the release said.