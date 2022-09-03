A semi overturned today in DeKalb County, causing an estimated $50,000 in damage, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
Anthony Walls, 32, of Chicago, was traveling east on U.S. 6 when he attempted to turn left onto County Road 61. He entered the turn too fast, causing the load of scrap metal to shift and making the Freightliner tractor-trailer roll over onto its side, the release said.
Walls, who was alone in the vehicle, was not injured in the accident. Officials said they contacted the Indiana Department of Environmental Management about the spill.