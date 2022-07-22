Backlash continued Friday against proposed legislation to restrict abortion access in Indiana.
State Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, released a statement Friday criticizing the abortion bill introduced Wednesday by state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange.
That proposal, Senate Bill 1, would ban all abortions except for cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother.
The bill has come under fire, however, from anti-abortion advocates for being too weak. Critics include the Right to Life organizations for northeast Indiana and the state.
“Leadership decided to advance a bill ... that includes broad exceptions with minimal enforcement mechanisms,” Brown said. “I have shared with leadership that my constituents and I are disappointed."
Brown said she will seek “true pro-life protections” during the General Assembly's special session, which begins Monday.
“I am calling for amendments to SB 1,” Brown said. “Now is the time to speak out, and I invite all Hoosiers to contact their elected officials to share their views.”
State Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, said Friday that he expects to see changes made to the initial proposal.
“I think you’re going to see a series of amendments, or one amendment that makes significant changes, either in committee or on second reading,” he said.
Elected officials pushing for the legislation appear to be out of step with the majority of constituents, according to results of a recent poll.
On Friday, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Indiana promoted a survey conducted by Public Policy Polling on abortion rights in Indiana. It found almost two-thirds of Hoosiers believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
According to the poll, 71% of Hoosiers – including 62% of independents and 58% of Republicans – said it is important that people in Indiana "have access to all reproductive health care options, including abortion."
The poll was commissioned by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund and conducted from July 14-15 – after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It was conducted by text message and has a margin of error of 3.5%.
The survey found 63% of participants believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and 7% said they believe abortion should be illegal in all cases.
Polls results showed 74% of respondents believe the decision of whether to have an abortion should be between a person and their doctor "as opposed to state lawmakers."
The state's doctors – and their organizations – joined the conversation on Friday.
Indiana health care professionals released a letter urging Gov. Eric Holcomb and state legislators to "at the very least, include exceptions for the health and life of the pregnant patient, fatal fetal anomalies, and rape and incest" in any potential legislation.
The letter was signed by 10 medical groups, including the Indiana State Medical Association, the Indiana Public Health Association and the Indiana Section of the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists.
The letter recommends legislators include specific language in the bill that would protect the "health and life of the pregnant person: that induced abortion be permitted when a physician exercising good faith medical judgment determines that continuing the pregnancy would pose a non-trivial threat to the patient’s life or health."
The current bill allows doctors to perform abortions if "the physician determines, based on reasonable medical judgment, that an abortion is necessary to prevent a substantial permanent impairment of the life of the pregnant woman."
Dr. Caroline Rouse, an OB-GYN practicing in Indianapolis, said in a statement there is "no distinct line between what threatens a patient’s health and what threatens their life."
"Make no mistake, any abortion ban is unacceptable and will cost lives by forcing people to continue pregnancy rather than obtaining a needed abortion," Rouse said. "By including these critical exceptions, Indiana’s horrifying abortion ban would at least give us the opportunity to save and protect some of our patients' lives."