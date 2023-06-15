U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., took advantage of Flag Day on Wednesday to speak on the Senate floor about the legacy of Hoosier Alice Sanger.
The Indiana native was the first woman to serve on a president’s staff and helped establish the celebration of Flag Day, Young's office said in a news release.
"Alice Sanger played such an important part in Benjamin Harrison’s presidential campaign in 1888 as a stenographer that he made her part of his presidential staff. So, Alice left her Indianapolis home for Washington, D.C., to become the first woman ever to serve on a President’s staff," Young said in his speech.
The establishment of Flag Day, while an historic distinction, however, doesn’t quite capture the breadth of Sanger’s service to the president and the nation, Young said. Neither did her title of “clerk” or contemporary reporters’ descriptions of her, which often dwelled on her looks and clothes, he said.
"A renaissance woman who was skilled with a paintbrush and had an ear for music, Alice could take dictation at 200 words a minute without a single misspelling.
"She had a discretion seldom seen in Washington and was known as a 'jewel of secrecy' in the White House," Young said. "Not only did she type President Harrison’s annual address to Congress, but she was given sole responsibility of safekeeping it until it was sent here to the Capitol."
The U.S. flag, Young said, represents the promise of freedom and self-government, that any man or woman can live their life in pursuit of happiness.
“But it is also a reminder that the work of honoring those ideals goes on," he said. "It is fitting, then, that on Flag Day we remember Indiana’s Alice Sanger. This Hoosier served her country so faithfully in an era where pathways for women to do so were few.”