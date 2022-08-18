Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray announced a major change in leadership Wednesday, appointing Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, as majority floor leader ahead of next year’s legislative session.
Garten immediately replaces Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, who had held the position since 2018.
In a statement, Bray said he is grateful for Messmer’s contributions and that Bray will “continue to play an important role” in the senate GOP caucus.
However, longtime statehouse journalist Abdul-Hakim Shabazz reported on IndyPolitics.Org Tuesday that Messmer was replaced because of his vote against Senate Bill 1 – the high-profile abortion ban approved by legislature earlier this month.
Messmer initially voted against SB 1 on third reading and was absent when the Senate voted to concur with the amendment bill after it returned from the House. Messmer told IndyPolitics he opposed the bill “because the timing of bringing the bill in a rushed special session was wrong” and because of opposition from both anti-abortion and abortion rights voices.
A spokesman for Messmer confirmed Thursday that the senator's comments to IndyPolitics accurately convey the reasons he was given for his removal from the second-highest ranking position in the majority caucus. However, Messmer did not provide any further comment.
Bray, R-Martinsville, did not immediately return a request for comment.
According to the news release, he appointed Garten because of his leadership and “principled, common-sense approach.”
“Sen. Garten has proven himself a highly capable and passionate leader, and I'm looking forward to working closely with him on our leadership team in the coming legislative session,” Bray said. “Chris is a problem-solver who is dedicated to public service, and I think he will do a great job in this new role.”
Bray also said Messmer will remain chair of the Senate Committee on Environmental Affairs.