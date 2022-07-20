INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Senate Republicans broke with Gov. Eric Holcomb Wednesday on inflation relief.
Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, proposed an alternative to the governor’s plan to send additional $225 payments to Hoosier taxpayers.
State Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, authored Senate Bill 3, which would suspend the state’s 7% sales tax on residential utilities for six months. Electricity, water, gas, internet and phone bills are all currently taxed at that rate.
“We have had ongoing discussions about what the best way is to provide relief to Hoosiers in this environment of high inflation,” Holdman said in a statement. “By suspending the 7% sales tax on residential utilities, we can provide relief to nearly every Hoosier, with an estimated statewide savings of $260 million. This concept would benefit more people than the proposed taxpayer refund, and all of the savings would go to Indiana households.”
The bill also addresses gas prices, capping Indiana’s gas tax until July of next year – preventing the tax from rising above 29.5 cents per gallon. It would suspend the increased gas and special fuels tax that took effect this month until next July as well. According to a news release from Senate Republicans, that would result in a 1 cent reduction per gallon on gas taxes and a 2 cent reduction on special fuels taxes.
In addition to those inflation-related proposals, Senate Bill 3 – a package which, like Holcomb’s plan, rings in at $1 billion from the state’s reserves – includes $400 to pay down the pre-1996 Teacher’s Retirement Fund and $215 to fund projects affected by increased construction costs.
This proposal could come into conflict with legislation supported by House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers. According to a tentative schedule provided by Huston’s office, the House will convene July 25 for the legislature’s special session.
Huston indicated he’ll support House Bill 1001, an omnibus bill that contains the $225 payment plan – a plan Huston said House Republicans will “prioritize” during the first week of the session.
The multi-purpose House bill also includes funding for women and families, Huston said in a news release.
“Our proposal includes more than $20 million in tax exemptions and appropriates more than $58 million to boost proven programs,” Huston said, “including helping more mothers in crisis, increasing availability and affordability of child care, supporting community-based programs focused on healthy babies and families, and encouraging more people to consider adoption.”
Despite the differences between GOP caucuses in each chamber, Huston said he’s “confident we’ll find a thoughtful way forward.”