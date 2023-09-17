A booth at the Promenade Park pavilion offered visitors opportunities to make music Sunday with various percussion instruments – including a xylophone, tongue drum and rhythm sticks – but a sign about home music therapy services was especially eye-catching to Melissa Beals.
The Fort Wayne woman said she has considered music therapy for her children, a 3-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter, but outings can risk her immunocompromised son's health. At-home services would reduce his exposure to illness.
"It would be amazing," Beals said while bouncing her daughter in her arms. Her son sat in a wheelchair nearby.
Beals learned about such services during the Sensory Expo presented by Riverfront Fort Wayne. The free four-hour event featured organizations that offer sensory and adaptive services, including The MindCAP Center, Turnstone and Great Heights Applied Behavior Analysis.
Beals said the expo seemed like a good way to connect with providers who could help her children, both of whom go to Turnstone and have sensory needs. She also learned the Fort Wayne Ballet offers sensory-friendly performances – welcome news considering Beals danced for years.
"It's really cool to think that's something we could potentially do down the road," she said.
Shonte Thomas brought her nephew and four children to show them everyone is the same, regardless of ability. The youngsters were among those drawn to the Great Heights ABA table, which offered pumpkin decorating along with information about its autism treatment.
A Fort Wayne resident since late May, Thomas said she appreciates the free, family-friendly activities offered in the Summit City. The expo gave her another opportunity to learn about her new town, she added.
As Beals and Thomas strolled the booths, an 11-year-old miniature poodle named Lily would perk up as people approached her and her owner, Gordon Kisler.
Lily became a therapy dog last spring, Kisler said, and they regularly go to hospitals and nursing homes as members of Three Rivers Visiting Dogs.
"We visit a lot of different places," he said.
Erin Virginia of Mainstay Music Therapy welcomed attendees' curiosity about the instruments at her booth, particularly the Boomwhackers. The lightweight plastic tubes are tuned to a musical pitch by length and are played by striking them on just about anything.
A music therapist, Virginia described her specialty as a versatile form of therapy that can support anxiety reduction, impulse control, and fine and gross motor control, among other areas.
"It just uses music to achieve the same goals," she said.