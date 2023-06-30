Sentencing was postponed Friday for a Fort Wayne man accused of causing the death of his 6-year-old daughter while driving recklessly.
A Lee, 38, instead is scheduled to be sentenced July 21 after being screened for alternative placement to serve a sentence not to exceed two years under a plea deal. The request to continue the sentencing came from Gregory Ridenour, Lee's attorney.
Ridenour said Lee is the main provider for his wife and children, and his sentence would be best served near them. Ridenour said Lee would be able to stay with his mother, who lives close to the family's home.
The attorney mentioned home detention, commonly known as house arrest, or residential services, a city-based facility that would allow Lee to continue working and living in the community, as two options for alternative placement.
Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred said he would not object to alternative placement but pointed to Lee's past convictions for domestic violence as a concern. Mildred added that Lee has had more than 15 prior charges for driving without a valid license and has apparently never had a valid driver's license.
Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent said he would reschedule the sentencing so that Ridenour could make the "best argument possible" for Lee. But, he said, Lee should not expect to serve his time anywhere but in prison.
"I'll be honest, it's highly unlikely I'll approve that," Zent said.
Lee signed a plea agreement April 26, pleading guilty to reckless homicide. In exchange for his guilty plea, a driving with a suspended license charge would be dismissed. If Zent accepts the agreement at sentencing, Lee would be sentenced to six years, including two years spent behind bars.
Lee is accused of driving recklessly in 2020, leading to an accident that claimed the life of his daughter, Fara Na Ha. The 6-year-old girl was found by a passenger of the vehicle Lee collided with. The girl was pinned under a car door.
As he was loaded into an ambulance, Lee told police his brother was driving the vehicle and ran from the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Allen County Sheriff's Department Officer Brent Bollinger. Witnesses said they did not see anyone run from the car.
Bollinger asked a nurse caring for Lee for the name of the child, who was admitted into the hospital as "Columbus Doe," according to court documents. The nurse said Lee told her he did not know the child and that he was not driving.
Police were able to locate Lee's wife and ask who the girl was, court records show, and the woman said the child was Lee's daughter. The mother told a Department of Child Services caseworker that Lee took the girl to get a snack around 2 a.m.
During an interview with Lee in 2021, the same DCS caseworker spoke to Lee, who said he took his daughter driving "from one stop sign to another" because the girl did not want to go home yet, the probable cause affidavit shows. Lee said they were on their way home when the crash happened but he did not remember anything after the wreck.
Evidence from the crash indicated to police the girl was not restrained in the car, according to court records, and the DCS caseworker told police Lee said he was aware the girl would unbuckle her seat belt. The caseworker said Lee admitted to not checking if child was buckled in properly.
Lee was charged with reckless homicide and driving with a suspended license in connection to the 2020 accident in August.