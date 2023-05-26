Sentencing for a man who was set to be a co-defendant in an April murder trial has been postponed.
Terry Smith Jr., 36, was originally charged with murder alongside Ajaylan Shabazz, 26. The charges came after 35-year-old Tiffany Ferris was found dead in a bathtub at the Suburban Inn, 3320 Coliseum Blvd. W., on May 10, 2021. Shabazz is now set to stand trial alone in October.
Smith pleaded guilty in April to aggravated battery in exchange for his murder charge being dropped. The agreement will now go to Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent in November, following Shabazz's trial.
If Smith's plea is accepted and he is sentenced, his 12-year sentence would run consecutively to a nine-year sentence for an armed robbery that happened hours after the murder.
Per the agreement, Smith will be required to testify against Shabazz, who is charged with murder and aggravated battery in the case. Shabazz signed a nearly identical agreement last May, in which he agreed to testify against Smith in exchange for his murder charge being dropped.
The agreement was later nullified when Shabazz wrote to the judge, accusing a then-dead woman of murdering Ferris.