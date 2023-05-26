An Ossian woman who pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution won’t be sentenced until September after a hearing was postponed today.
Brooke Thompson, 41, pleaded guilty to the charge in March. Both her attorney and the prosecution agreed to a continuance in the case, delaying the sentencing hearing until Sept. 8.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull approved the continuance today morning. Thompson faces between two and 12 years in prison.
Thompson was arrested in 2021 after a man told Fort Wayne police officers he was being extorted by a woman he met online. She was charged with felony promotion of child sexual trafficking, promoting prostitution, corrupt business influence, intimidation and prostitution. She reached an agreement with prosecutors and in March pleaded guilty to just one charge, promoting prostitution.
Sentencing hearings for two others involved in the case have also been rescheduled for September. Thompson’s son, Caleb Thompson, pleaded guilty to corrupt business influence as part of a plea agreement and is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7.
Ridge Borne also accepted an agreement and pleaded guilty to corrupt business influence and a charge of marijuana possession. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 11.