A man who was 17 when he was charged with murder in 2020 will be sentenced next week after his Friday sentencing was postponed.
Javon Thomas, now 20, was charged with two counts of murder, one count of robbery and a firearm sentencing enhancement after his arrest, but pleaded guilty to one count of murder in April.
Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent will decide to accept or throw out the plea agreement Wednesday. If Zent accepts the agreement, the three other charges will be dismissed.
If the agreement is not accepted, Thomas' change of plea can be reversed and a trial would be scheduled.
Thomas is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Hakeem Cage on Dec. 2, 2020. He was arrested alongside his cousin, Korta Thomas, 24, after Cage was shot and killed in front of his girlfriend outside the Summit at Ridgewood apartments on Fort Wayne’s north side.
Cage's girlfriend told police she and her boyfriend were walking up to her apartment after a party when she heard footsteps running toward them and about five gunshots. She then watched as the shooter went through Cage's pockets as he laid dying.
Korta Thomas pleaded guilty to robbery and was given a set sentence of 16 years in what was originally an agreement requiring him to testify against his cousin at trial.