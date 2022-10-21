Mitch McKinney, the Fort Wayne Police Department's deputy chief, was honored this month for being a tireless man. As it turns out, he's also a generous man.
McKinney received the Linda and Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award for 2022, an annual honor created by the Allen County Commissioners in 2016 to recognize some of those who live a life of service to their community.
"McKinney has poured time and energy into working with Allen County youth," the commissioners said in bestowing the award.
Among McKinney's activities for the benefit of young people has been working on the Franke Park Day Camp Committee since 1997. In 2017, he helped organize the Blue Bucket Brigade, which connected local police officers with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. The brigade raises funds at Komets hockey games, among other undertakings.
He also has been on the board of the Fort Wayne Ballet, the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, McMillan Health and Mom of an Addict.
“If I could summarize Mitch in one word, it would be ‘service,' " said William Owensby, president of Indiana State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police.
McKinney, who heads FWPD's southeast division, has been on the state Fraternal Order of Police board and serves as president of the Fort Wayne Lodge 14. He also is a three-term member of the board of the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial of Allen County on North Wells Street. The late Linda Vandeveer and her husband Jerry, for whom the award is named, spearheaded development of the memorial. Jerry Vandeveer attended the award ceremony.
The award carries a plaque and a check for $550 from an anonymous donor. The check was presented by the Fire-Police City-County Federal Credit Union.
McKinney donated the check back to the memorial to help defray maintenance expenses.