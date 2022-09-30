Funeral services are set for former U.S. Rep. Mark Souder, who died Monday at the age of 72 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
The services will be at Emmanuel Community Church, at 12222 U.S. 24 W., which has been Souder’s family church since 1993, according to his obituary. They will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 8, with visitation one hour before.
Visitation will also be held from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7 at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to A Hope Center, InAsMuch Ministries or Josiah Venture.
On Monday, Souder’s family posted on Facebook Monday that Souder, “went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”
“Mark was a strong leader and passionate about his faith, family, and his country,” the Souder family wrote. “We want to thank you for all the kind words, prayers, and support over the past months.”
Souder, who was born July 18, 1950, served the region in the House of Representatives from 1995 to 2010, serving eight terms. He resigned in 2010 after admitting he had an affair with a part-time member of his staff.
Souder grew up in Grabill and attended Leo High School.
After high school, Souder graduated from what was then IPFW, where he was student body president, and earned a Master of Business Administration at the University of Notre Dame.
Before being elected to Congress, he spent 10 years working for Sen. Dan Coats, 8½ of them in Washington.
Souder is survived by his wife, Diane, three children and four grandchildren.