Funeral services will be held next week in Florida and Indiana for Dr. Roland C. “Bud” Ahlbrand, a former Allen County coroner.
Ahlbrand, who was deputy coroner from 1968 through 1975 and coroner from September 1975 through 1984, died Dec. 20 in Fort Myers, Florida, at 92.
A service is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday at Faith Lutheran Church in Naples, Florida. On Tuesday in Indiana, visitation is set for 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Voss & Sons Funeral Service in Seymour, followed by a 2:30 p.m. graveside service at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Seymour.
Ahlbrand was known for taking his job seriously, and he touched on controversy a few times, including reenacting a hanging in an Allen County Jail cell to prove that the death was a suicide. He said in 1984 that if others hadn’t held him, the reenactment might have killed him, and because of it, he ruled the death of Calvin D. Perry III a suicide in January 1984. Some had expressed doubts, and he had physician Alfred Stovall watch the autopsy and confirm his findings.
When Perry was arrested and charged in a series of crimes, he was also accused of the Sept. 17, 1983, bludgeoning killings of Ralph Daniel Osborne; his wife, Jane; their 11-year-old son, Benjamin, and their dog. The couple’s daughter, 2-year-old Caroline, survived.
Their story was featured July 17 in The Journal Gazette’s Beyond the Evidence series.
Another controversial case Ahlbrand ruled on was known as the Broadway shootings. On March 4, 1976, police chased three men they mistakenly thought were involved with a bank robbery, and Joseph Steven Higginbotham, 20, was shot and killed, while the two others were shot, one seriously.
Police said Higginbotham was shot during a struggle for the officer’s gun, but the other men said he was shot before any struggle. Ahlbrand designated it a homicide but said, “I ruled it was impossible to place that gun in anyone’s hand.”
He described the situation as “error fed on error.”
The FBI double-checked both cases, siding with him.
“He definitely was strong-willed and wasn’t afraid to call things as he saw them,” Allen County Prosecutor Mike McAlexander said. McAlexander started as a deputy prosecutor during Ahlbrand’s second term.
He recalled that Ahlbrand also conducted psychiatric evaluations for the courts because a physician was required by law to decide on competency.
Former Fort Wayne Police Chief Neil Moore called Ahlbrand “very personable and very professional.”
Moore said Ahlbrand was a learned man whose commitment to his duties was based upon science and professionalism, including on the witness stand.
“He could explain his findings in a manner that would allow even the most novice among us to understand those findings,” Moore said. “I enjoyed being around him, as did so many others.”
Ahlbrand was appointed as coroner in September 1975 to fill out the remainder of his predecessor’s term. He was then elected to the office in 1976 and again in 1980 but could not run again because of term limits.
According to his obituary, he also pioneered an emergency room practice at Parkview Memorial Hospital, was a host for the ABC-syndicated “Medical Moment” and ended his career as medical director of General Telephone nationwide.