Wednesday was the first day to file a candidate report for one of the several city offices that will be on ballots in the May primary election. Seven candidates made their political intentions clear.
Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-at large, is seeking the Democratic nomination to represent the 5th District, which is primarily downtown, for another term. Paddock was first elected to City Council in 2011.
Scott Myers is seeking the Republican nomination for the southwest 4th District City Council seat, which is currently held by Councilman Jason Arp.
Arp announced last year that he is campaigning for the Republican nomination to run for mayor, a move that followed a similar announcement by Councilman Tom Didier, R-2nd.
Myers campaigned for an at-large Southwest Allen County Schools board seat in 2020 and was defeated by Jennifer Bennett.
Three candidates have officially started their campaigns for the council’s three at-large seats. Luke Fries and Martin Bender are seeking the Republican nomination, and Stephanie Crandall is seeking the Democratic nomination.
Bender is a former City Council member who decided not to seek reelection for his at-large seat in 2015 after two terms.
Lana Keesling is seeking the Republican nomination for another term as city clerk. She was first elected to the position in 2015. Keesling campaigned last year for the Republican nomination for state treasurer and was defeated by Daniel Elliott.
New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael is seeking the Republican nomination for an eighth term as mayor.
Political filings close Feb. 3, and primary candidates have until Feb. 10 to withdraw their campaigns.
The primary is May 2, and the general election is Nov. 7.