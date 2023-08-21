A 40-year-old Fort Wayne woman who admitted to shaking her 9-month-old stepdaughter was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison.
Denise Wallace was initially charged with aggravated battery, battery to a person younger than 14, neglect of a dependent and false informing, according to a probable cause affidavit Fort Wayne Police Detective Roy Sutphin wrote. Charges came after the infant missed multiple developmental milestones following an emergency room visit in March 2022.
Wallace pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in exchange for a set seven-year sentence and her other charges being dismissed.
Wallace's stepdaughter was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed and bruised lungs, court records said. In the months after the emergency room visit, the girl began missing milestones, including not being able to hold things between her thumb and pointer finger, pull herself up to stand, and roll or sit on her own.
Riley Children’s Health physician Dr. Tara Holloran, who specializes in child abuse pediatrics, told Sutphin the injuries were “highly suspicious," court documents show. Holloran added that the infant's injuries were indicative of abusive head trauma.
During a late-July change of plea hearing, Wallace was hesitant to admit guilt to Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns. When Keirns asked the defendant what she did that made her guilty, Wallace said she “put her hands on” a child.
“I allegedly shook her,” Wallace said.
“This is the part where we’re no longer alleging things. Did you –” Keirns said before Wallace cut him off with an answer the magistrate found sufficient.
“Yeah, I shook her,” Wallace said. “I shook her.”
Wallace's sentence will be served consecutive to a four-year sentence for an unrelated felony conviction. She will serve three years on probation after her prison sentence.