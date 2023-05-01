Of the 1,154 bills filed, Indiana lawmakers approved 252 of those in the 2023 legislative session, with many still waiting for a final signature from the governor.
The Republican-controlled General Assembly convened for 110 days, during which education, health care and taxes dominated much of the discourse. The highlight, however, was the passage of Indiana’s new, $44 billion biennial budget.
Here’s a recap of the issues – some big, some small – and a look at what prevailed before “Sine Die” brought the 2023 session to a close.
Holcomb’s agenda
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 legislative agenda highlighted proposals for several major funding increases in the next two-year state budget, including paying for all K-12 textbooks, salary increases for state police troopers, and millions more for public health services in all 92 counties. A massive private school voucher expansion was the sticking point in the final hours of the session – although vouchers weren’t part of Holcomb’s priorities.
Still, the governor got most of what he wanted – saying he will “gladly sign” the final budget draft – and praised lawmakers for their work an hour after the session’s end.
He said the budget “contains unprecedented levels of commitment and investment in public education, public safety and public health – both mental and physical – workforce development and economic development, and community development, and numerous quality-of-life and quality-of-place initiatives that we are eager to get to work on.”
K-12 textbook fees: Indiana’s governor rallied hard to eliminate textbook and curricular fees for Hoosier kids. Figuring out how to fund the request proved less straightforward, though.
Holcomb’s proposed budget explicitly included a line item for textbook fees – separate from the school funding formula – directing funds to the state education department, which would then be responsible for dishing out textbook dollars to schools.
But House budget writers originally took a different approach, seeking to require schools to dip into their foundational funding to fully pay students’ curricular materials costs.
Pushback from public school officials prompted changes to that funding mechanism in the final budget plan.
Now, $160 million annual line item – added by Senate Republicans – ensures that Hoosier families will not have to pay student textbook fees in K-12 public schools. Private school students who qualify for free- or reduced-price lunch will also see their textbook fee waived, according to the budget.
21st Century Scholars: The Holcomb administrations’ push to get more Hoosiers educated included a move to automatically enroll eligible Hoosier students into Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars Program – a statewide grant program that funds lower income student attendance at two- and four-year schools.
A bill doing just that advanced to the governor’s desk last week.
House Bill 1449 requires the Indiana Commission for Higher Education to work with the state education department to identify kids who qualify for the program, and then notify students and parents about their eligibility. Students must agree to participate in 21st Century Scholars and can opt out at any time.
Big pay raises for some: In his initial budget request, Holcomb stressed the importance of increasing the state’s compensation for its employees, citing high turnover rates during the pandemic. The typical state employee saw a 5% boost to their salary, though lower-paid employees saw slightly more of a raise while higher-paid employees received a slightly smaller increase.
The final budget kept those increases, but gave the state’s highest elected offices their own boost – including a 48% raise for the governor’s office. Leaders said those offices were “woefully” underpaid and needed to grow in order to keep up with comparable positions.
Culture wars
Lawmakers said just weeks before the start of the legislative session that the 2023 General Assembly would avoid so-called “culture war” issues.
That was not the case, however. Multiple contentious bills targeted LGBTQ+ rights, especially transgender youth, and drew hundreds to rally in opposition to the Statehouse throughout the session.
Law passes banning gender-affirming care: The Indiana Youth Institute estimates that roughly 3,350 Hoosier children identify as transgender, but that small number fell under the spotlight repeatedly during the legislative session.
In particular, lawmakers targeted the estimated 1,000 children seeking gender-affirming care at the state’s only pediatric hospital, Indianapolis’ Riley Hospital for Children. Care includes assistance with social transitioning, access to puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapies – all of which are generally considered to be reversible, time-tested treatments.
Repeated, hours-long testimony failed to find any instance of a minor receiving a surgical intervention, which is not reversible.
Just hours after Holcomb signed the ban on gender-affirming care, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed a lawsuit to block the measure, representing a handful of children whose care would be disrupted by the prohibition.
Pronouns in classrooms: A controversial bill mandating that Indiana schools notify parents when a student asks for name or pronoun changes is now awaiting a signature from the governor.
House Bill 1608 also bans human sexuality instruction to the youngest Hoosier students.
The proposal is reminiscent of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law that has been described by some as one of the most “hateful” pieces of legislation in the country.
Supporters say parents have the “right” and “responsibility” to control what their children learn – and are called – when at school.
But critics of the bill – which was pared down in its final iteration – have argued that it’s part of a nationwide wave of legislation “singling out LGBTQ+ people and their families.”
More specifically, they say that the legislation could put transgender children at risk of harm if they’re outed to unsupportive or abusive parents.
Legislating ‘anti-woke’ pension investing: Indiana’s public retirement system and its external investment managers will begin operating under new scrutiny – after House Republicans successfully pushed through “finances-first” priority legislation.
House Bill 1008 is Indiana’s take on the national backlash brewing to ESG investing, when environmental, social and governmental factors are considered in investment decisions. Hours of discussion pitted some pension members and finance leaders against industries claiming ESG-based “financial discrimination.”
The legislation empowers a supportive state treasurer with investigating asset managers he suspects are engaging in ESG investing, and forces the retirement system to divest from violators unless it can’t find “comparable” replacements.
