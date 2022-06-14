Several cooling stations have opened in northeast Indiana because of high temperatures and heat indices forecast to affect the area:
- The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and the Salvation Army will serve as cooling stations today through Thursday. The lobby of the conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St., will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
- The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 404 E. Washington Blvd.
- New Haven has opened Fire Station 3 at 910 Hartzell Road from noon to 5 p.m. today; use the red door facing Indiana 930 East. The New Haven Community Center, behind the McDonald's on Indiana 930 East, will be open until 5 p.m. today.
- Northeastern REMC is open at its headquarters in Columbia City from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
- Kendallville has opened City Hall, 234 S. Main, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday. The Kendallville YMCA, 700 Garden St., will be open from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and Wednesday.