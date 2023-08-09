Several county roads will be restricted at roundabouts for about a week, beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, to mark pavement, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
It said alternating lanes with arrow boards and signage will be used at these locations through 5 p.m. Aug. 18:
• Union Chapel Road at the roundabout of Auburn Road;
• Union Chapel Road at the roundabout of Diebold Road;
• Bethel Road at the roundabout of Till Road; and
• Adams Center and Marion Center roads at the roundabout of Maples Road and Wayne Trace.