Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and tonight in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
Damaging winds of 70 mph or higher are the greatest risk, but heavy rain, hail and tornadoes are possible, the weather service said.
It raised the risk of severe weather to "elevated," or No. 3 on a five-point scale, with the highest risk north of U.S. 30.
Separate afternoon and evening storms are possible, with the potentially biggest threat and least certainty about the storms tonight, the weather service said.
After the storms, high heat and humidity are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with an excessive heat watch from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening in Allen County and nine other northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties north and east of Fort Wayne.
Heat index values of up to 110 are possible in the watch area, significantly increasing the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
People should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, the weather service said.
Other counties included in the watch area are DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties in Ohio.