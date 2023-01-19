The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. for Allen, Adams and Wells counties in Indiana and Mercer, Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.
Severe thunderstorm watch: Allen, Adams, Wells, Mercer, Paulding, Van Wert
- The Journal Gazette
