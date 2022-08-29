Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio The Journal Gazette Aug 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne Community Schools boosts substitute teacher pay Purdue Fort Wayne announces Omnibus speakers 1 dead after Fort Wayne school crash Fort Wayne man among 3 ISU students killed in Sunday crash Safety concerns prompt Northwest Allen County Schools to reject trail offer Stocks Market Data by TradingView