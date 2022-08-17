ABF Freight System officially opened its new $4.8 million trucking hub today at 4877 Adams Center Road.
The 27,000-square-foot site for the company specializing in less-than-a-truckload shipping came about in a deal last fall allowing Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream to expand into the neighboring ABF's site on Wells Street north of downtown.
The city's redevelopment commission enabled ABF to construct a new terminal and move to the new site within the commission's Adams Center Road Industrial Park in southeast Fort Wayne.
Seth Runser, ABF president, said he was pleased with the collaboration and "happy to be in this new facility." The move, he said, demonstrated the company's commitment "to provide excellent service to the greater Fort Wayne area" and to help the area's economy grow.
The previous ABF facility will be torn down as Dreyer's footprint grows to the south in its $140 million expansion project. Dreyer's expects to create up to 145 new jobs, while ABF retained 28 jobs in the move.
The project's builder was CME Corporation, Fort Wayne.
Jonathan Leist, deputy director of the redevelopment commission, said the project was an example of advancing development, growth and investment at multiple Fort Wayne locations at the same time.
ABF's business combines several separate shipments into a cost-effective single truck, and is used by small businesses, e-commerce companies and people coordinating residential moves. The company has more than 240 locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.