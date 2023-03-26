Cory Rairigh returned to Memorial Coliseum on Sunday morning prepared for another successful day at Shipshewana on the Road.
Many of his $25 creations – decorative animal and gnome statues made of wood from dead and downed trees – left the Fort Wayne venue with shoppers Saturday, prompting him to restock before the event’s second and final day.
“We brought some more in this morning,” Rairigh said moments before dipping a brush in black paint to personalize a newly purchased tiger with the buyer’s last name.
The Peru man’s wooden creatures were among thousands of items – including bedding, jewelry, spices, pastries, knives, cellphone cases, boots, mattresses, cookies, hair accessories, candles, closet organizers, luggage, cleaning products, wallets, toys, cosmetics and insulated tumblers – the show offered.
Founded in 1992, the traveling show is a spinoff of the Shipshewana Flea Market, which is generally open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from early May until late September.
The Summit City was Shipshewana on the Road’s fifth stop this season. The timing to participate as a vendor finally worked for Emily Marshall, owner of Fort Wayne-based Pg. 2 Boutique. She said she would likely sign up to sell her wares – mostly women’s clothing – at the event again.
“We love doing shows at the Coliseum,” Marshall said, adding it’s nice to bring the boutique’s travel trailer indoors.
Vendors would offer passersby tasting samples and demonstrations of products including rubber brooms, kitchen gadgets and pet hair removal tools.
“People are so talented and come up with unique ideas,” said attendee Kristin Chartrand of Fort Wayne.
Like other mid-afternoon shoppers, Chartrand and her husband wore Komets gear in preparation for the evening game against the Rapid City Rush. They stopped by the Shipshewana show to see the vendors’ interesting and unique items, Chartrand said, adding their bags so far contained only food.
Mother-daughter pair Michelle and Alishia Massey, also of Fort Wayne, were empty-handed as they searched through piles of charms designed for Crocs products. They were shopping for their granddaughter and niece, respectively.
“We just got here,” Michelle Massey said, noting the outing was her daughter’s idea.