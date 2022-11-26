Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition and a woman hurt at Gateway Plaza early today.
Officers said an exchange of gunfire was reported outside the Goshen Avenue strip mall's parking lot about 2:22 a.m.
Police found the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and the woman was transported as well, but her condition was not disclosed.
Officers said the suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.