Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and putting a man in critical condition, a news release said Monday.
Jerico Simmons was found three hours after the southwest Fort Wayne shooting in Grant County, a news release said. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department didn’t include the suspect’s age or preliminary charges in the news release.
Simmons was transported to the Allen County Jail Tuesday afternoon and is being held on a possible parole violation.
Deputies responded to the 13700 block of Ledgestone Place about midnight and believe the suspect and victim were attending a small gathering at a residence in the area before the shooting.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and remained in critical condition as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
State police warn of phone scam
Officials have asked people to beware of a phone scam that involves using the phone number for Indiana State Police headquarters.
State police released information about the apparent phone scam Tuesday. The scammer’s phone number shows up as the agency with 317-232-8248. The suspect then identifies as a state trooper who is investigating drug charges pending in Texas.
The scammer then threatens the citizen with arrest if payment isn’t made.
The state police said they will never ask for or demand payment for any reason, the news release said.
“The easiest way to protect yourself from being scammed over the phone is to either ignore unsolicited calls from unknown callers or just hang up when something doesn’t seem right,” the news release said.
“If you feel as though you have been a victim of a phone scam, immediately report the incident to your local law enforcement agency and alert your bank as soon as possible so the payment can be stopped.”